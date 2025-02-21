Spiralling costs in adult social care have driven a £7.3m overspend in West Lothian health and social care partnership.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A meeting of the Integration Joint Board heard that costs have beaten the allocated budget across services.

Adult social care alone contributed more than £5 million to the overspend. The ongoing £12 million budget shortfall means more savings and service cuts are likely in the coming financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Financial Officer Hamish Hamilton said: “The budget position has remained extremely challenging due to the increase in demand for health and social care services coupled with high inflation and increasing complexity of care required for individuals in the community.”

Adult social care alone contributed more than £5 million to the overspend.

Sickness absence costs and the demand for agency carers has also pushed the cost of providing adult social care services across the county.

The Board agreed a recovery plan on September 17 last year which was to share the adult social care overspend on an equal basis with West Lothian Council.

This proposal was agreed by the council at its executive meeting on November 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final amounts will not be confirmed until the financial year end but, based on current projections, the IJB share of the adult social care overspend is £2.669 million.

The Board can only achieve break-even in 2024/25 because of West Lothian Council agreeing to make an additional payment to the IJB to the value of 50 per cent of the year end overspend in social care.

It will also need to draw down significant amounts of funding from IJB reserves to meet the residual health and social care overspend.

The current budget position will deplete the Board’s usable reserves and increase the requirement to make unprecedented cost reductions to remain financially sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the council and IJB will not issue their budget officers reports to the Board until February and March.

A report to the IJB concluded: “Based on current projections it is assumed that the IJB will face a budget gap of £12 million next year which is a four per cent budget gap.

“As this budget gap follows several years of delivering significant savings it is highly likely that the savings measures required to balance the 2025/26 budget will affect service provision.”