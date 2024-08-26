Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents are being urged to have their child protected against flu this winter – with a “wee scoosh” up the nose.

Last winter, almost three out of five of those eligible (59.3 per cent) received a flu vaccine, with primary school uptake the strongest at 69 per cent.

Now health officials want to ensure even more youngsters receive the protection for this winter.

The vaccine is offered to all school-aged pupils, all children aged two to five years not yet in school and children aged six months to two years old with a condition that puts them at increased risk of flu.

Parents are being urged to ensure their child gets immunised against flu. Pic: Contributed

Home-educated young people and young people not attending mainstream education are also eligible.

The flu vaccine is offered as a painless nasal spray to almost all children. It cannot give the child flu but starts to provide protection against flu within 10-14 days. Health officials say the nasal spray offers the best possible protection for children and young people and can also stop flu spreading to family, friends and others, especially those most at risk of becoming seriously ill with flu.

Children aged two to five are being offered vaccination from the start of the programme to ensure they receive the earliest protection and prevent the virus spreading.

Appointment letters for children six months to two years at risk and those aged two to five not yet in school will start arriving at homes this week with the vaccinations starting from September 16 at NHS Forth Valley’s main vaccination hubs and preschool vaccination clinics – Falkirk Community Hospital for this area.

Parents and carers should call the number on their child’s letter if their child has missed their appointment or needs to reschedule.

Consent forms and further information will be sent home to parents and carers of school children. Secondary pupils can self-consent but are encouraged to speak to a parent or carer first. All primary and secondary school pupils with consent to be given the flu vaccine nasal spray will receive this at school starting in early September through to December.

Fiona Coan, NHS Forth Valley’s immunisation manager, said: “The flu virus changes every year, that’s why it’s important to get an annual vaccination so that your child has the most up to date protection. Getting your child vaccinated against flu can also protect them from other infections with bacteria that can follow flu and prevent them from getting sick and missing out on nursery, school or other activities.

“Please look out for your child’s appointment letter by post or a consent form in their school bag. Be sure to complete and return the consent form to their school to ensure they get the vital protection this year’s flu vaccine offers.”

Flu or influenza is an infectious respiratory virus. Symptoms may include a fever, a cough, a headache, and tiredness.

Public Health Scotland is launching a brand-new campaign titled "Help beat flu with a wee scoosh” which will be promoted across radio and media throughout the autumn.