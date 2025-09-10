Project to help people leave Forth Valley hospital ward a "clear success"

More than 50 elderly people have been discharged from Forth Valley Royal Hospital to return to their own homes in recent weeks, thanks to a project that is using £2 million of NHS funding to provide intensive social care at home.

Over June and July, ‘Shifting the Balance of Care’ aimed to help 32 people leave ward A11 in the Larbert hospital as they no longer had a medical need to be there.

The NHS agreed to transfer £2 million to Falkirk’s Health & Social Care Partnership to fund the project, in the expectation it would free up beds in the acute hospital and crucially allow it to reduce the number of unfunded beds it has been relying on to meet overwhelming demand.

Members of Falkirk’s Integration Join Board heard at their recent meeting that so far a total of 52 people have been able to return home, with the focus on helping people who would otherwise have gone straight from hospital into a care home.

The initiative aims to help people return home from hospital with intensive social care. Pic: Michael Gillen

The project means that people’s care needs can be assessed at home, rather than in hospital, where their health can deteriorate quickly.

The assessment period is 21 days and, where necessary, round-the-clock care can be provided until they are sure what support is actually needed for them to live safely and comfortably at home.

Falkirk Health & Social Care Partnership’s chief officer, Gail Woodcock, told the board that the early results are showing many people are recovering much more quickly at home than anticipated.

“We are seeing that some people have a significant step change in their recovery very, very quickly,” she said.

It is now “a balancing act”, she said, to make sure that the intensive support is being provided within the available budget.

In her chief officer’s report, Ms Woodcock told the board that the NHS is already seeing benefits: the number of delayed discharges have fallen as have bed days occupied, while statistics show that the operational pressures are reducing on the hospital.

Having a hospital that is less busy also takes the pressure off the Emergency Department which is under severe strain.

Ms Woodcock added that a fuller report will be presented to the board in December which will look at the results in more detail.

Members welcomed the early signs with Councillor Anne Hannah saying it was “clearly a success story”.

The GP clinical lead on the board, Dr David Herron, agreed that the move to the community “is the right thing to do”, but he warned that it was important to recognise the impact the project will have on local doctors.

He estimated that over half of those leaving hospital for the community would require some sort of input from the GP.

He said: “I want to emphasise that this is really good work but it will have an impact on primary care.

“I’m not sure there’s anything we need to do about it but we do need to recognise it. This is a significant shift from hospital care to the community.”