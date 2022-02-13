Professor Angela Wallace leaves NHS Forth Valley for senior role in Glasgow where her career began

Professor Angela Wallace

Professor Angela Wallace is moving into the senior post of nurse director within the organisation where she started her career.

She makes the move west from NHS Forth Valley where she has been board nurse director since 2002.

Her achievements have included the delivery of a comprehensive quality and safety strategy, and the development of the country’s first nursing and midwifery care assurance system to drive performance improvement in nursing care.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Wallace also leads the delivery of a range of NHS Scotland initiatives, including most recently as co-chair of the national model of health and care for care homes, transforming nursing care home roles.

In February 2020, the Scottish Government appointed her as the interim director for infection prevention and control with NHSGGC.

Over the past two years, Professor Wallace has provided leadership, guidance and assurance to the board on the management and prevention of infection within our services.

She, said: “I am incredibly proud to take on this role at a crucial time for the NHS, as we continue to manage the health emergency and remobilise our services.

“The last two years have been unprecedented and have taken a toll on our teams, as well as the communities we serve.

“My job will also be to support our colleagues, helping all of our staff to reach their full potential.

“It’s a real joy to go back to my roots and work once again for the benefit of all our patients.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.