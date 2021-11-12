Prize bingo proceeds help Camelon Bowling Club to buy defibrillator

Senior members of Camelon Bowling Club (CBC) have been contemplating the idea of purchasing a defibrillator for the Main Street facility “for some time”.

With income hampered by the effects of the pandemic, Anne Myles, who sits on the CBC committee, opted to take matters into her own hands and organise a prize bingo event to try to generate funds.

Businesses including The Coppertop in Camelon and a local flower shop, chippy, salon and The Cotton House in Longcroft donated vouchers for CBC to offer as raffle prizes.

Camelon Bowling Club committee member Anne Myles and ladies section past president Betty McQueen were delighted with the backing the prize bingo night received. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Tuesday night’s fundraiser proved hugely successful, as the club raked in £1735.10 which will enable its committee to buy an automated external defibrillator (AED).

AEDS are portable, life-saving devices that can give a casualty’s heart an electric shock in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest.

Anne said: “There’s a lot of senior members in Camelon Bowling Club and they play on a Thursday afternoon.

“They’ve been going on for some time, saying there should be a defibrillator there because a lot are in their 80s. There are younger ones but they don’t play on a Thursday.

“They’ve been asking about getting a defibrillator but, with the pandemic, we haven’t had the money coming in to justify it, so I said, ‘Why don’t you try something else to get it?’

“The prize bingo did very well and the money has been put to the club. It was a good turnout and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves. We’ll have to have a committee meeting to decide what kind of defibrillator we’re going to get.

“There’s a Community Choices Fund and you can apply to them for a grant so I’m going to see about that.

“The thing the committee is concerned about is putting one outside the club. They’re a bit afraid it might get broken into.

“During the bowling season you can only get in with your fob. It will be for use during the day so they’re talking about putting one inside.

“I really would like to thank all the people who donated prizes and the people who helped me to run the prize bingo.”

