Polmont star chef Brian is in the frame for new awards glory

An award-winning chef at a Polmont care home is now a finalist in a new catering competition run by care provider Meallmore.

Brian Gollan, who already has previous accolades to his credit, is head chef at Ivybank House Care Home, and lucky residents have been enjoying his creations since he started working at Meallmore three years ago.

He has previously been honoured by the National Association of Care Catering (NACC) with the Highly Commended main award and third place in its Chef of the Year 2018 awards.

The new Meals Mean More competition is open to all 23 care homes in the Meallmore Care Home group, but now just five chefs are on the shortlist for the final cook-off taking place at Glasgow College of Commerce on Tuesday.

The winner will be decided by a judging panel including Meallmore staff, a care home resident and chief judge Scott Scorer, Head Chef at Ballathie House Hotel.

Brian said: “Taking part in the Meals Mean More culinary competition offers great experience for all of the chefs taking part.

“It is an opportunity to work alongside fellow employees from other homes and learn from them.”

Mwallmore’s group hospitality manager Jody Marshall said: “Introducing Meals Mean More seemed like the perfect way to showcase the talent and passion of the different people in our catering teams.

“We’ve had entrants from experienced Catering Assistants to Head Chefs, which is great to see. The competition gives everyone an opportunity to develop their skills, share ideas and learn from our high-quality chefs.’

“It’s also been a fantastic experience for our residents who have sampled some delicious creations, and will undoubtedly benefit as we share the results and learning across all our homes. There could be some amazing new dishes on the menu.”

The winner of Meals Means More will be announced at the annual Meallmore Awards on October 3.