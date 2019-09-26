Polmont’s Inchyra offering half price gym memberships to young people

A new leisure membership for young people has been launched by the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa in Polmont.

Aimed at 16-25 year olds, it is in response to a new survey by fitness organisation Less Mills which says 80 per cent of those attending gyms and keep fit classes around the world are in this age group.

Now the Inchyra is offering a 50 per cent discount for a limited time only to those aged 16-25 years, starting from just £29 per month.

Benefits of the new leisure membership include full access to the gym, swimming pool, thermal suites – including steam room and sauna, individually tailored fitness programmes and virtual and live group exercise fitness classes.

The unveiling of the new membership follows a recent partnership with world-leading fitness brand Les Mills to deliver instructor-led live and virtual classes, including BodyPump, BodyBalance, BodyCombat, Sh’bam, CXWorx and Barre to attract a younger audience.

Keith Pickard, group director of golf and leisure at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, said: “Health and wellbeing is playing a more important role in the lives of young adults than ever before and this has led to a noticeable spike in interest from younger demographics across our leisure facilities.

“To meet this growing demand, we have created a new membership specifically targeted at younger generations and have invested heavily in our leisure services to provide the very latest fitness experience.”