Polmont community cafe coins in cash to help Forth Valley Royal Hospital's neonatal unit

A cafe set up to help people feel less isolated has donated cash to allow Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s neonatal unit to purchase vital equipment.

By James Trimble
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 10:06 BST

The Polmont branch of the Snowdrop Cafe, which meets in the Old Parish Church Hall in Main Street every Thursday afternoon, presented £400 to the unit recently which was quickly put to good use.

An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said: “Thanks to the lovely organisers of the Snowdrop Cafe in Polmont who recently handed in a donation of £400 to buy Zaky hugs for our Neonatal Unit.

“Zaky hugs are soft weighted comforters which come in a pair, they can be kept close to mum to take her scent and then placed in the incubator to provide touch, weight, warmth and scent to the baby.

Members of Polmont's Snowdrop Cafe with the special Zaky blankets their £400 donation helped pay forMembers of Polmont's Snowdrop Cafe with the special Zaky blankets their £400 donation helped pay for
“They are an invaluable resource and we are extremely grateful to the customers of the Snowdrop Cafe for their generous donations.”

Handing out cash to help others is nothing new to the Polmont Snowdrop Cafe – in the year it has been up and running it has donated over £3000 to a wide variety of local groups and causes, including Strathcarron Hospice, Maggie’s Forth Valley and the Trussell Trust Falkirk.

The cafe started as a Strathcarron Hospice initiative to encourage social interaction for those people who felt lonely or isolated – with weekly cafes now also running in Denny and Falkirk, giving people the chance to grab a coffee, a slice of cake and have a blether.

People can e-mail [email protected] for more information on Snowdrop Cafes.

