Police learn from community partners who assist them in the ongoing battle against substance misuse in Falkirk
Police officers were able to meet up with staff members from organisations who help them in their day-to-day dealings with drug-related crimes and other issues.
By James Trimble
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 3:07pm
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers met staff from Transform Forth Valley, Change Grow Live, Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs and the Forth Valley Recovery Community this week.
“These vital workers spent the day engaging with and educating our officers on each of their organisations and what they do to support vulnerable people and families in our communities.”