Plea for Falkirk people to donate ipod shuffles

Unused or unwanted Apple iPod shuffle devices could be donated to help with a new dementia project.

NHS Forth Valley is asking people to make the donations to help with its new Music with Meaning initiative.

Music is recognised as being an important part of someone’s care at the end of their life, regardless of diagnosis.

The trust’s palliative care team, along with national dementia champion and quality improvement team, have set up Music with Meaning to look further at how music choices can impact on the comfort and wellbeing of patients who are near the end of their lives, as well as for their families and friends who may listen with them.

Evelyn Paterson, NHS Forth Valley palliative care team leader, said: “Like previous therapeutic musical interventions carried out within Forth Valley, we will be gifting a device with the playlist already complied and ready to use. In the past Apple ipod shuffle devices have been the chosen device both for ease of use and cost but unfortunately these are no longer manufactured.”

You can donate by calling Evelyn Paterson on 01324 566325.