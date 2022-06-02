Platinum Jubilee: Here's which pharmacists are open on the public holiday

However, a number of pharmacies will be open on the public holidays to provide healthcare advice and treatment for many common illnesses and healthcare issues.

Under a scheme called Pharmacy First , they can also provide treatment, free of charge, without the need for a prescription for many common health conditions.

Call NHS 24 on 111 if you require urgent healthcare advice but its non-life threatening – they can arrange for you to speak to a local healthcare professional who can carry out a telephone or video consultation and arrange an appointment for you to be seen at our Minor Injuries Unit or Forth Valley Royal Hospital so you don’t need to wait when you attend