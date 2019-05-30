Plan to replace Falkirk Community Hospital welcomed

A pledge to replace Falkirk Community Hospital with a more up modern facility has been made by NHS Forth Valley chief executive Cathie Cowan.

However, the proposal is not new and would be the final piece in the jigsaw of the health board’s community plans.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council

Stirling already has a new Health & Care Village, while Clackmannan has a Community Health Care Centre in Alloa.

Plans to replace the current community hospital in Westburn Avenue, Falkirk with some form of facility to improve patient have been talked about for some time.

As far back as 2010 there was a masterplan drawn up but the property crash put a halt to the health board’s plans.

More recently Falkirk Council has been pushing for an intermediate care facility to help people coming out of the acute hospital before they are able to return home.

The local authority’s plans to build its new headquarter in the town centre have always mentioned a provision to co-locate with others, including health.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: “I am delighted that NHS Forth Valley is seeking to put investment in to the services currently provided within Falkirk Community Hospital. This will give a great opportunity to work closely with the Integrated Joint Board for Health and Social Care to redesign the services that are currently provided making them more accessible and fit for purpose.

“This will also open up opportunities to look at potentially co-locating health and social care services in the town centre and the development of a modern intermediate care facility for Falkirk.

“I look forward to working closely with our health colleagues and Integrated Joint Board to develop this exciting project.”