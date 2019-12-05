Pictures of Elf Family Fun Run in aid of Maggie’s Forth Valley

Maggie’s Forth Valley Centre hosted an Elf Family Fun Run to get everyone in the festive spirit and to help bring in much needed funds for the charity. Participants were invited to stroll, jog or run round the 1.5 mile circular route and elves of all ages took part, and some family pets too!

Family Elf Fun Run in aid of Maggie's Forth Valley on Sunday, December 1. Megan, Helen, Gillian and Jemma with Trigger, Penny and Ruby.

Family Elf Fun Run in aid of Maggie's Forth Valley on Sunday, December 1.

Family Elf Fun Run in aid of Maggie's Forth Valley on Sunday, December 1.

Family Elf Fun Run in aid of Maggie's Forth Valley on Sunday, December 1. Margo with granddaughters Emily (9), Lily (9) and Charlotte (6) from Airth.

