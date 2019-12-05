Pictures of Elf Family Fun Run in aid of Maggie’s Forth Valley
Larbert Woods came to life with over 170 elves on Sunday thanks to a special fundraising event.
Maggie’s Forth Valley Centre hosted an Elf Family Fun Run to get everyone in the festive spirit and to help bring in much needed funds for the charity. Participants were invited to stroll, jog or run round the 1.5 mile circular route and elves of all ages took part, and some family pets too!
Family Elf Fun Run in aid of Maggie's Forth Valley on Sunday, December 1. Megan, Helen, Gillian and Jemma with Trigger, Penny and Ruby. Picture by Scott Louden.