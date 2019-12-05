Pictures from launch of new bike library in Grangemouth
The new Grangemouth Bike Library was launched at an event in Zetland Park last weekend.
More than 30 bikes in a variety of sizes and styles – including adaptive models for those with disabilities – will be available to borrow for free for a period of up to four weeks. In the early days the bike library will be open between 10am and 3pm on a Friday, but these hours will be extended once more volunteers are signed up.
Grangemouth Bike Library launch in Zetland Park. Ray Burr from Travel Hub with Alex. Picture by Scott Louden.