People urged to stay away from 'very busy' emergency department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital
NHS Forth Valley has gone online to advise people how busy its emergency department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital is today.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 1:57 pm
Updated
Monday, 12th July 2021, 1:58 pm
People should only attend if it is absolutely necessary.
A spokesperson stated: “Our Emergency Department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital is very busy today, please help by only attending if you require emergency care.If you have a minor injury or urgent health problem which isn't life threatening please call NHS 24 on 111 for advice, contact your GP practice or speak to your local pharmacist.”