People urged to stay away from 'very busy' emergency department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

People should only attend if it is absolutely necessary.

A spokesperson stated: “Our Emergency Department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital is very busy today, please help by only attending if you require emergency care.If you have a minor injury or urgent health problem which isn't life threatening please call NHS 24 on 111 for advice, contact your GP practice or speak to your local pharmacist.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

People are being advised to stay away from Forth Valley Royal Hospital's very busy emergency department