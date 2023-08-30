People in Falkirk urged to use their own experiences to help prevent suicides

The panel exists so that people with experience of suicide can help shape Scotland’s mission to prevent suicide and works alongside Suicide Prevention Scotland to

influence and advise on its work to deliver the Scottish Government and COSLA’s suicide prevention strategy, Creating Hope Together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel was initially formed in 2019 to support the delivery of the previous strategy and played a vital role in the development of guidance to support local authorities, learning and development resources, the launch of the United to Prevent Suicide campaign movement, pilot projects to support families bereaved by suicide, and shaping an approach to supporting people in suicidal crisis, Time Space Compassion.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seonaid Stallan is a member of the Suicide Prevention Scotland Lived Experience Panel (Picture: Submitted)

This model has been so successful that it has been recognised by the World Health Organisation as a significant international example of participation of people with lived experience in suicide prevention work.

Those who have previously attempted suicide, experienced suicidal thoughts, or have lost a loved one to suicide are encouraged to apply to be on the panel.

The Scottish Government provides funding to SAMH to host the lived experience panel, providing support to the group's members so that they can contribute fully and safely help influence suicide prevention strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seonaid Stallan, is a current member of the Lived Experience Panel. She lost her son Dylan to suicide, then three weeks later her sister-in-law Vanessa took her own life.

Seonaid said: “After losing my son and sister-in-law to suicide, I knew there were things which needed to change to prevent this happening to others. Being a member

of the Lived Experience Panel has given me the opportunity to share my personal lived experience, insight and knowledge of suicide.

"My experience is valued, and I have been able to use my voice to help influence and shape a variety of actions and services in suicide prevention. I am pleased to say that Scotland now has a pilot service which supports families bereaved by suicide, families like mine.

"This will save lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Farthing, Head of Suicide Prevention at SAMH added: “This is a unique opportunity for people in Falkirk to play a significant part in Scotland’s mission to prevent suicide.

“SAMH is proud to have worked collaboratively to establish and develop the Lived Experience Panel and to continue to host it for Suicide Prevention Scotland. Working with panel members we’ve created a safe space for open conversation, and constructive challenge.

"Those who join the panel will be able to genuinely shape what Scotland's approach to suicide prevention looks like in the future. Support and safeguarding are always

at the forefront of everything we do, and so those who are interested in contributing this way should know that their wellbeing is our top priority."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haylis Smith, National Delivery, Suicide Prevention Scotland said: "We’d warmly encourage anyone who has experience of suicide in Falkirk, who feels they are ready

to contribute to this work to put themselves forward.”