Pauline becomes Falkirk area care home boss

The Wheatley Group has appointed Pauline McDonald as its new Head of Care for the east of Scotland.

The role will see her take the lead for Barony and Loretto Care services in Falkirk and Grangemouth, Stirling, Edinburgh Fife and West Lothian.

Pauline has more than 20 years’ experience working within the social care sector, and most recently worked as Director of Services for the charity Enable Scotland.

She said: “I am really excited to join Wheatley Group. The values and ethos of the organisation are truly sector leading and I look forward to working with both Loretto Care and Barony staff to deliver world class, personalised care and support to the people we work for.”

Wheatley Group Director of Housing and Care, Olga Clayton, said: “Pauline brings a wealth of care experience to the role, and to Wheatley, and we look forward to working with her on the next stage of our journey to deliver excellence across our care services.”