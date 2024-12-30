Patients urged to stay away from FVRH A&E unless it is 'critical emergency'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Within the last hour NHS Forth Valley has said that the Larbert hospital’s emergency department is extremely busy.
They warn that anyone turning up with a non-critical emergency faces a long wait or may be directed elsewhere.
In a social media post they say those with a “minor injury or think you need urgent care but it’s not a critical emergency” should call NHS 24 on 111.
They added that in an emergency people should call 999 or go straight to the emergency department.
Earlier this month, the health service issued advice on how people can plan to stay healthy over the festive period and also what to do if they become ill.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.