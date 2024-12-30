Patients urged to stay away from FVRH A&E unless it is 'critical emergency'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Health chiefs are urging people to stay away from Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s A&E department unless it is a “critical emergency”.

Within the last hour NHS Forth Valley has said that the Larbert hospital’s emergency department is extremely busy.

They warn that anyone turning up with a non-critical emergency faces a long wait or may be directed elsewhere.

In a social media post they say those with a “minor injury or think you need urgent care but it’s not a critical emergency” should call NHS 24 on 111.

People are being urged only to go to FVRH's A&E if it is a "critical emergency". Pic: Michael Gillen

They added that in an emergency people should call 999 or go straight to the emergency department.

Earlier this month, the health service issued advice on how people can plan to stay healthy over the festive period and also what to do if they become ill.