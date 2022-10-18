Over £400,000 of funding now available to Falkirk mental health and well being projects

Over £400,000 is available – until the applications deadline on Tuesday, November 15 – to help support community-based mental health and well being boosting projects.

Charities, social enterprises, community and voluntary groups, parent councils, and other third sector organisations operating in the Falkirk Council area can apply for three grant types – small grants of up to £2000 for non-constituted groups and up to £5000 for constituted groups, medium Grants of up to £10,000 and large grants of up to £25,000.

Lynsey Hansford, CVS partnership manager, said: “This fund has now brought nearly £1 million pounds of investment to Falkirk, with the aim of supporting the mental health and well being of local people who need it most.

The funding is now available to mental health and well being groups and organisations

"We all know some people have been hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than others, so we encourage all third sector groups and organisations in the Falkirk area to think about how an award from this fund could help the people they work with and support.”

Previous applicants are welcome to apply again, though this round of the fund cannot not provide a continuation of any awards made from the previous round.

CVS Falkirk is actively encouraging new or smaller local third sector groups who have not applied for funding before to come and speak to them about how they can help.

Applications for the Falkirk Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund should be made through CVS Falkirk’s new online Grant Funding Portal (GFP).

