As 2023 nears an end Forth Valley Royal Hospital is the third worst performing site in Scotland when it comes to dealing with A&E patients within a four hour period.

According to the latest figures on the NHS Performs website for week ending December 17, NHS Forth Valley and it’s one acute hospital, Forth Valley Royal, has seen a total of 1124 attendees at A&E over the period and only 41.9 per cent of them were seen within four hours.

This compares to 61.7 per cent of 24,343 attendees throughout the whole of Scotland who were seen within that time period.

Only two hospitals Queen Elizabeth University Hospital at 36.6 per cent and Glasgow Royal Hospital at 40 per cent had worse figures than Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The percentage of patients seen within four hours at Forth Valley Royal Hospital is 20 per cent below the Scottish percentage (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

A total of 188 patients – 16.7 per cent – had to wait over 12 hours to be seen in NHS Forth Valley over the same period, while only 6.8 per cent of patients had to wait over 12 hours throughout Scotland.

NHS Forth Valley pointed to the fact it only has one emergency department for its entire board area, while other NHS Boards have have more than one emergency

department so, like the Scottish figures as a whole, their performance figures are calculated as an average across individual hospital sites.

An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said: “Forth Valley Royal Hospital, like many hospitals across Scotland, continues to face capacity challenges with many seriously ill

patients requiring admission for treatment along with high numbers of patients experiencing delays in being discharged.

"This impacts on our performance against the four-hour emergency access standard. Patients with more serious illnesses and injuries who require urgent care continue

to be prioritised and many patients will undergo tests and start treatment in the emergency department while they wait to be admitted to a hospital ward.

“Staff working in local health and care services across the area are doing everything possible to reduce delays and anyone who requires health advice for an injury or

illness which isn’t life-threatening can use the symptom checkers on NHS Inform or call NHS 24 on 111 for advice.

"A number of local pharmacists will also be open for periods of time over the New Year public holidays to provide healthcare advice and treatment for common health

conditions.

"You can also access advice and arrange appointments with a wider range of healthcare professionals at local GP Practices, including mental health nurses and

physiotherapists.”

Scottish health secretary Michael Matheson said the pressures in A&E at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and around Scotland are also being seen across the UK.

He added: “I am clear performance remains below the levels we all wish to see, and we continue to work closely with boards to support delivery of sustained improvements.

“As we enter the peak winter period, we are determined to provide boards with the support they need to deal with intense pressure on services. Our winter plan is

supporting boards maximise capacity to meet demand and the expansion of Hospital at Home is already helping more people receive care at home or as close to home

as possible, where clinically appropriate – which is relieving pressure on the front door of our A&Es.”