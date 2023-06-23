News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

One week left to get Covid-19 spring booster

There’s only a few days left for those eligible for their Covid-19 booster to get the vacciniation.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:33 BST

The spring booster programme ends next Friday, June 30, while the offer of first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for five to 49 year olds with no underlying health conditions also ends that day.

Drop-in vaccination clinics will continue to run at the vaccination centres based at Falkirk Community Hospital, Stirling Health and Care Village and Clackmannanshire Community Healthcare Centre from 8.30am to 7pm on Monday to Saturday until the end of June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A mobile drop-in vaccination clinic will take place next Tuesday, June 27 at the Tesco Superstore in Redding between 9am and 3pm. On Wednesday, June 28 it will be at the Albert Halls car park, Dumbarton Road, Stirling from 9am to 3pm, the on Thursday, June 29 from 9am-11.30am at Cowie Health Centre in Burns Terrace.

There are only a few days left for people to get their spring Covid booster. Pic: GettyThere are only a few days left for people to get their spring Covid booster. Pic: Getty
There are only a few days left for people to get their spring Covid booster. Pic: Getty
Most Popular

Mobile drop-in vaccination clinics are also taking place at the following locations:

Tuesday 27 th June

Tesco Superstore, Colliery Rd, Redding, Falkirk – 9.00am – 3.00pm

Wednesday 27th June

Albert Halls car park, Dumbarton Rd, Stirling – 9.00am – 3.00pm

Thursday 29 th June

Cowie Health Centre, Burns Terrace – 9.00am -11.30am

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can attend a local vaccination drop-in clinic and book their second dose using the online national vaccination booking portal on www.nhsinform.scot/covid19vaccine or by calling the national vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013.

People who haven’t had either their first or second Covid-19 vaccine dose can also attend a local drop-in vaccination clinic or book an appointment at www.nhsinform.scot/covid19vaccine or by calling 0800 030 8013.

Those eligible for the spring Covid-19 booster are those who are 75 years or over by June 30, 2023; residents in care homes for older adults; and those five years or over by April 1, 2023 who have a weakened immune system.

Related topics:Covid-19People