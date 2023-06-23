The spring booster programme ends next Friday, June 30, while the offer of first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for five to 49 year olds with no underlying health conditions also ends that day.

Drop-in vaccination clinics will continue to run at the vaccination centres based at Falkirk Community Hospital, Stirling Health and Care Village and Clackmannanshire Community Healthcare Centre from 8.30am to 7pm on Monday to Saturday until the end of June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mobile drop-in vaccination clinic will take place next Tuesday, June 27 at the Tesco Superstore in Redding between 9am and 3pm. On Wednesday, June 28 it will be at the Albert Halls car park, Dumbarton Road, Stirling from 9am to 3pm, the on Thursday, June 29 from 9am-11.30am at Cowie Health Centre in Burns Terrace.

There are only a few days left for people to get their spring Covid booster. Pic: Getty

Mobile drop-in vaccination clinics are also taking place at the following locations:

Tuesday 27 th June

Tesco Superstore, Colliery Rd, Redding, Falkirk – 9.00am – 3.00pm

Wednesday 27th June

Albert Halls car park, Dumbarton Rd, Stirling – 9.00am – 3.00pm

Thursday 29 th June

Cowie Health Centre, Burns Terrace – 9.00am -11.30am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can attend a local vaccination drop-in clinic and book their second dose using the online national vaccination booking portal on www.nhsinform.scot/covid19vaccine or by calling the national vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013.

People who haven’t had either their first or second Covid-19 vaccine dose can also attend a local drop-in vaccination clinic or book an appointment at www.nhsinform.scot/covid19vaccine or by calling 0800 030 8013.