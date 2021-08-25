One COVID related death in Falkirk, latest data reveals

Picture Michael Gillen

The figures cover the week August 16-22.

The total number of deaths, where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate recorded in the region in 2021 is now 273.

Four Scottish regions recorded four deaths each, according to the latest statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

They were Fife, City of Edinburgh, Scottish Borders and South Lanarkshire.

Across Scotland, 12 deaths were of people aged under 65, six were aged 65-74 and there were 23 deaths of people aged 75 or over - 28 deaths were male, and 13 female.

Pete Whitehouse, director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 41 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

"This represents no change from the previous week.”

Falkirk’s COVID death figures have remained in single figures for a number of months.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.