Omicron in Scotland: MP Martyn Day praises key workers and urges people to get vaccinated

Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, issued a statement reflecting on difficulties Scotland has faced in the last year, praising the vaccination programme and the conviction of all who got the jag.

He has long supported the vaccination programme, and is now encouraging younger Scots to get their booster vaccinations.

In his Christmas statement, Martyn Day said: “As we all prepare to celebrate Christmas with our loved ones, I am reminded, also, that this is a time for reflection. 2021 has been another difficult year for all of us.

East Falkirk MP Martyn Day

“Whilst the pandemic continues to bring uncertainty and fear into our lives, we still have much to be thankful for.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the scientists for delivering these vaccines in record time and all the doctors, nurses, paramedics, NHS staff, and care workers who have kept going under the most onerous of pressures.

“Most importantly, I would like to thank every single person who has rolled up their sleeve and gotten vaccinated to help protect themselves and their communities.

“To all our emergency services who helped keep us safe, our key workers, our local business owners and their employees, to our farmers who kept us fed, to the organisations and volunteers who supported the vulnerable, and to everyone who selflessly contributed to see us through another challenging year, thank you.

“Most importantly, I wish you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas and a healthy and safe 2022.”

