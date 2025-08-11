Nurse Violet retires after a lifetime working at Strathcarron Hospice

Colleagues at Strathcarron held a surprise retirement for a nurse who is leaving after 37 years at the hospice.

During that time Violet Falconer has supported thousands of patients and their families.

Staff nurse Violet started with the hospice in 1988 as a bank auxiliary, then in 2004 she completed her access to nursing qualification and worked at Strathcarron for the rest of her career giving expert care and support to patients and their relatives at the inpatient unit.

A surprise retirement leaving party was held for Violet with present and past colleagues popping in to share stories, gifts and wish her well for the future.

Violet said: “Thank you to my friends, family and colleagues for the wonderful surprise. I really was blown away by the surprise.

“I have seen a lot of changes here over the years and have always loved my work. It can be sad at times and I have seen a lot of deaths, but we make a huge impact on people’s lives and make things as positive as we can for families."

She added: “There is great job satisfaction and our staff are all friendly and approachable. I never wanted to work anywhere else.

“I will miss everyone.”

Marjory Mackay, director of Nursing at Strathcarron Hospice said: “We would like to wish a huge thank you to Violet for her dedication and service at the hospice and wish her well for her retirement.

“She has been such a vital part of the team over the years she will be greatly missed by staff and I am sure she has made a huge impact on all the families she has supported over the years."

Paying tribute, she added: “There are three things that spring to mind when I think of Violet – her character, her commitment and her compassion. She really was a one off.”