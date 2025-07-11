NHS unions unite over strike ballot for workers at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Another union has said its members at Forth Valley Royal Hospital are to be balloted for strike action next week.

Hundreds of support staff will begin voting to halt the threat of “fire and rehire” at the Larbert hospital GMB Scotland said.

Cleaners, porters, and catering staff are unhappy about new contracts being imposed to change their pay from weekly to monthly by employers Serco who are under contract to NHS Forth Valley to provide services.

Members of the GMB, Unison and Unite say they fear the changes risk them falling into debt and GMB Scotland, and other unions, will launch an industrial action ballot next week to oppose the move.

Workers say the new contracts, which will also impose new uniforms removing the NHS logo, will risk them plunging into debt during the changeover and say household budgets are built around weekly wages.

GMB Scotland represents hundreds of Serco staff at the hospital and Karen Leonard, the union’s organiser in NHS Scotland, said the proposed payroll changes had caused huge but needless anxiety.

She said Serco has been notified a three-week ballot on industrial action will begin on Tuesday, July 15 and urged the company to halt the payroll proposals in response to widespread concern.

Ms Leonard said: “These plans have caused huge distress and worry for staff whose finances are built around weekly wages.

“They do not want this change, were consulted but not listened to, and are united in their opposition.

“It is only about what the company wants and the potential impact on staff, some of the most important workers in the NHS, is not even an afterthought.

“We have asked what happens if staff do not sign these new contracts and the silence is deafening.

“We would urge Serco to seriously engage with our members to find a new way forward even at this late stage.”

A Serco spokesperson said the firm was disappointed that the union members were balloting for strike action.

They added: “Our discussions with colleagues and trade unions remain ongoing and we are listening to all feedback received.

"No final decisions have been made whilst consultation meetings are ongoing.

"We continue to help colleagues understand the proposed change and offer support for any transition period agreed. Our trade unions are regularly updated.”