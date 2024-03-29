Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The board’s chief executive, Calum Campbell, will retire at the end of May, after 40 years’ service to the NHS.

Jim Crombie, deputy chief executive, will lead as Interim chief executive until Professor Hiscox takes up her new role later in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With an exceptional career in nursing, Professor Hiscox has over 30 years’ experience in corporate and public sector clinical and senior leadership roles.

Caroline Hiscox will take up the position later this year.

She is currently seconded to the role of interim chief executive at NHS Tayside from her substantive role as chief executive at NHS Grampian, a post she has held for three years.

During her time at NHS Grampian, she placed great importance on improving patient care, creating a healthy working culture and collaborating with other public partners.

Professor Hiscox said: “These are challenging times for the NHS but I believe that by working together we can achieve great things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted to be joining NHS Lothian whose teams already deliver the highest quality treatment and care. I look forward to working with them to explore new ways to transform services against a backdrop of rising demand. Our goal is to ensure that quality is maintained as we strive to further reduce health inequalities, improve outcome for patients.”