Most recent figures reveal the Larbert hospital recorded its worst ever performance with only 38 per cent of patients seen, discharged or admitted within the four hour target.

The Scottish Government says 95 per cent of patients should be seen in this time period but across the country hospitals are struggling to cope.

Latest figures for Scotland give an average of only 65 per cent seen within four hours.

They also show that of the 1079 people who turned up at the A&E unit, 669 people waited over four hours at FVRH and of those 350 were still waiting after eight hours and 187 after 12 hours.

NHS Forth Valley has previously said that the health board is facing “intensified” pressure on already stretched services across Forth Valley.

They said local health and care services are continuing to experience significant pressures and, despite their efforts to free up beds, the situation has deteriorated in the last few weeks.

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “We continue to see very high numbers of seriously unwell people in our emergency department who require urgent inpatient care as well as high levels of patients who are experiencing delays in being discharged or transferred from Forth Valley Royal Hospital. This, along with ongoing cases of Covid-19, is placing exceptional pressure on our assessment and inpatient areas and means patients are having to wait for longer to be assessed, discharged, or admitted.

“A wide range of actions are being taken increase capacity and staffing across local health and social care services. In addition, work is underway to explore how we can bring together and build on local community and care home services to help avoid patients presenting at ED and assessment areas.”