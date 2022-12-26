Health bosses are warning “our services are under extreme pressure” and ask people to think carefully before going to the Larbert hospital.

A short while ago they posted on social media: “If you think you need to visit A&E but it’s not critical or you think you need to attend our Minor Injuries unit call NHS 24 on 111 first day or night. If it is an emergency always call 999.”

A minor injury includes: sprains and strains; broken bones; minor scalds and burns; cuts and grazes; minor head injuries; insect bites and stings; infected wounds; and minor injuries to eyes and ears.

However, suspected heart attacks and strokes, breathing difficulties and severe bleeding should always be a case to either attend A&E or dial 999.