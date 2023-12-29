Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The THRIVE to Keep Well 16-week programme also provided opportunities for volunteering, learning and employment.

Supported by a number of groups in partnership with NHS Forth Valley, the course aims to give those taking part a brighter future.

Teaming up with the health authority were Falkirk High School, Falkirk Council’s employment & training unit, Art Link, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Forth Environment Lin, CVS, Home Start and other third sector agencies.

Thrive to Keep Well certificate presentation by Provost Robert Bissett. Pic: Michael Gillen

The THRIVE to Keep well programme included workshops to increase knowledge, awareness and life skill learning to build on confidence, motivation, self esteem and find better ways to deal with day to day stresses, as well as advice on how to create a healthier and more positive lifestyle. It also gave participants opportunities to take up volunteering, learning or employment and become more skilled at supporting their children’s learning and development.

During the celebration event held in Camelon Community Education Centre earlier this month, the women explained why they decided to take part in the programme.

One said: “Before THRIVE I was down in the dumps, lacked motivation and slept a lot. I learned to cook better and deal with stress. I enjoyed learning breathing techniques, physical and mental health, and meeting new people. My life now is much better my wellbeing has improved, I have taken up running lost weight feel healthier confident and motivated.”

Another added: “When I started the THRIVE to Keep Well programme my life was stressful. I now can relax more due to learning relaxation techniques by doing this I feel less stressed with the family and deal with daily stresses better. I would really like to keep in touch with everyone. I want to do more courses to better myself and my confidence as it makes me feel great. I can also show my kids how to do some arts and crafts which I have learned at the programme.”

Yet another participant explained: “Before I came to THRIVE, I was stuck in the house a lot because of the lockdown and I felt very isolated. I am in a much happier place since coming to THRIVE and have become good friends with the group of women. I feel more confident coming to the programme I’ve learned things that I can continue to use do in the future. My future goals are to work as a dinner lady to work round my family’s needs.”

Presenting certificates Falkirk Provost, Robert Bissett said: “It was an honour to be asked to attend the THRIVE celebration event and to present the certificates and flowers to those who participated in the course. It was very moving to hear how the programme has been enabling, positive life changes.

"I shared my own family experience of anxiety and depression and how it is disabling but can be overcome with the right tools and support. The tools and support that the THRIVE programme provides helps participants to manage their day-to-day stress, motivation and anxiety and to move onto a positive destination in Volunteering, learning or employment.

“We live in a fast paced, ever demanding world and it is no shame to say we are suffering from mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. I look forward to attending the next celebration event. THRIVE have my full support.

"Ensuring that women and parents in Falkirk will be confident, aspirational and achieve their full potential is a strategic priority in our Local Outcomes Improvement Plan. We are focussed on raising attainment for every child and the THRIVE to Keep Well programme is a great example of what collaboration between services in our local communities can achieve.”

Joanne O Suilleabhain, NHS Forth Valley’s principal public health officer, said: “This is a fantastic example of partnership working being able to tackle the root causes of health inequality and to support women in particular, to move into learning, volunteering and employment opportunities.”

NHS Forth Valley Keep Well has established a partnership with Falkirk Council education and employment services to deliver this successful programme. Falkirk High School has provided a staff member to be trained as a facilitator and employment services have committed to funding Falkirk THRIVE programmes to support their local parents to improve on their health and wellbeing, transition onto learning, employment or volunteering opportunities.

The partnership is allowing future programmes and funding to be put in place for Falkirk and Grangemouth with courses running from February to June and from August to December.