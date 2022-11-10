Presenter Kevin Stewart MSP, Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care, Scottish Government with winners of the Care for Mental Health Award, the Trauma Informed Cervical Screening Project Team from NHS Forth Valley

Staff from the Trauma Informed Cervical Screening Team project team were awarded the Care for Mental Health Award at the Scottish Health Awards for their work to support women who have experienced rape or sexual assault to undergo cervical screening.

Research has shown that less than 50 per cent of women who have experienced sexual trauma attend for cervical screening compared to the national uptake.

NHS Forth Valley’s Behavioural Psychotherapy Service Trauma Clinic provides therapeutic support for people who have experienced severe trauma.

The Meadows is a dedicated service for adults and children who have experienced sexual assault, rape or gender-based violence.

Staff from both services worked together to develop a specialist cervical screening clinic within The Meadows where specially trained trauma therapists support people before, during and after their smear test.

Hazel Somerville, NHS Forth Valley’s gender-based violence and sexual assault service lead, said: “We know the importance of cervical screening but for survivors of sexual abuse this can be an incredibly difficult and traumatic experience so many have never undergone cervical screening or have missed follow-up appointments.

"The project has always been about helping women to reclaim power over their lives, their bodies and their choices and I have no words to describe the pride I feel when they leave my service amazed at what they have achieved.”

By using the core principles of safety, trust, choice, collaboration and empowerment, the project team worked with people who had experienced sexual abuse to create a responsive and sensitive service where women feel safe and supported throughout the screening process.

It aims to increase the uptake of cervical screening to help identify any cell changes so that cervical cancer can be prevented or treated at an early stage.

The local project team is working with a range of partners and healthcare professionals to look at how this approach to cervical screening can be widened out to improve access and improve the health outcomes of women across Scotland.

The Scottish Health Awards celebrate the NHS staff, support workers, volunteers and specialist teams who go above and beyond to provide exceptional care and support to patients and their families.