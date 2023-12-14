NHS Forth Valley: Surgeon receives honour from Stirling University
The honour for Juliette Murray, who is NHS Forth Valley’s deputy medical director for acute services, follows her work with the Faculty of Health Sciences and Sport.
She is currently working on a range of projects with the university including a new initiative, funded by Cancer Research UK, which aims to speed up the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.
Professor Murray, who is also associate clinical director at the National Centre for Sustainable Delivery, is closely involved in the development of a number of advanced practice training courses for healthcare staff at the university, including a new course for surgical care practitioners.
Speaking after her appointment, she said it was a great honour, adding: “I am really enjoying the research that I am doing with the university and Cancer Research UK and I hope this appointment will provide more opportunities to work together on other healthcare training and research projects in the future.”
Professor Gerry McCormac, principal and vice chancellor, said: “The University of Stirling is an international university with a global reputation for high quality teaching and research. I am therefore delighted that Juliette has joined us and have no doubt that her unique expertise will be of enormous benefit to our students, staff and wider community of international scholars and contribute to our future success.”
Before coming to NHS Forth Valley, Professor Murray trained as a general surgeon and worked as a consultant in NHS Lanarkshire. She is married with four children.