NHS Forth Valley strategy reveals more people living in 'poor health'

NHS Forth Valley aims to prove that prevention is better than cure as it sets out a new strategy it hopes will transfer the way health and care is delivered locally over the next ten years.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

On Tuesday board members agreed to publish NHS Forth Valley’s Population Health and Care Strategy, setting out their vision to help people live longer, healthier lives.

The ten-year strategy recognises that the Forth Valley population is already changing.

From 2018 to 2043, it is projected to increase by 5.9 per cent, to 324,159 people – while in that same period, people aged over 75 are expected to increase by around 80 per cent, from 25,262 to 45,211 people.

NHS Forth Valley expects to see an 80 per cent increase in the number of over 75s in the next 20 years. Pic: Contributed.

But, after decades of improvements, life expectancy is now in decline and people are spending more years in poor health, particularly in poorer areas.

The evidence shows a 24-year gap in the time spent in good health between the most affluent and most deprived areas in Forth Valley.

The strategy wants to see more emphasis on providing early support and local services, while working with partners to tackle some of the wider factors that influence health, such as poverty and housing.

The aim is to improve the health and well-being of the whole population – not just existing patients – working alongside local councils, charities, community organisations, carers and other partners to address the wider issues that contribute to poor health.

Neena Mahal, chair of NHS Forth Valley, welcomed the new strategy. Pic: Michael Gillen

The report to the board highlights that just five per cent of health funding is currently spent on prevention – something it says “has to change”.

It promises that the NHS will “invest more in services and activities which help prevent people from becoming unwell or their condition from getting worse”.

The pledge is to expand community-based services, supported by teams of GPs, nurses, allied health professionals and mental health staff, with the aim of providing support at an early stage.

This includes offering screening and testing for certain health conditions and advice to help people look after their own health.

Actions like stopping smoking, eating well and being more active can reduce the risk of developing conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

Programmes that help people manage their weight, reduce falls and prevent diabetes will be expanded to help improve overall health and well-being.

The hope is that preventative spending will make the best use of resources in an over-stretched health service, recognising that while demand will almost certainly rise, funding will not.

According to the report, research shows that for every £1 spent, the average return is £14, driven by better health and well-being, fewer cases of poor health, and reduced demand for clinical treatment services.

The strategy, which is published on NHS Forth Valley’s website, highlights some of the success stories it is already seeing, such as: a project to tackle Type 2 diabetes; a plan to reduce the number of hip fractures; and a new community glaucoma service that will reduce visits to hospital for patients.

The final strategy, which was welcomed by the board, reflects feedback gathered from local people – including patients, staff and community groups – over the last two years.

Ross McGuffie, NHS Forth Valley chief executive, said: “Demand for healthcare is expected to rise by 20 per cent over the next decade, but the resources available are not expected to grow at the same pace.

“To meet these challenges, we need to change the way we plan and deliver health and care services, now and in the future.”

“Our new strategy therefore marks a major shift from treating illness to looking at how we can prevent people from becoming unwell in the first place. It takes a wider approach to support everyone to live healthier lives, rather than just focussing on existing patients.

“We also want to look at ways of reaching people earlier and work with our partners to tackle some of the other issues which affect health and well-being such as access to employment, housing and transport.”

Neena Mahal, chair of NHS Forth Valley, said: “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the development of this strategy and the feedback we received shows strong support for a population health approach which focuses on improving the health of everyone who lives in Forth Valley. Your input has helped us focus on what matters most.

“As we move forward, we will continue to engage with service users, communities, staff and partners on key service developments and changes.

“Together, we will design services that meet the needs of local people and focus our efforts where they will make the biggest difference.

“This will help to reduce health inequalities and support the people of Forth Valley to live longer, healthier lives, whilst making the best use of our available resources.”