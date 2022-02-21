NHS Forth Valley staff return to theatre following postponed operations

Stock photo.

This was necessary as a sharp increase in Covid-19 infection in early January resulted in high numbers of staff absences.

Around 80 highly skilled and experienced staff, mainly from day surgery and theatre teams, who were redeployed to support critical services and provide cover for other areas experiencing staff shortages, have now returned to their roles to enable theatre activity to return to normal levels.

A total of 343 people had their scheduled operations postponed during the six weeks, however, 67 (around 20 per cent) of these patients have already had their surgery and the majority of the remaining operations take place in the next month.

Cathie Cowan, Chief Executive of NHS Forth Valley, said: “This temporary measure helped protect vital emergency, cancer care and other critical health services and ensured patients who were seriously unwell continued to receive the vital care they needed.

“I would like to thank local staff, along with colleagues in primary care, who have worked tirelessly to maintain local services, including those who worked in different wards and departments over the last six weeks to support colleagues throughout this very challenging period.

"I would also like to thank local patients whose operations were postponed for their patience and understanding and reassure them that everything possible is being done to reschedule these procedures quickly as possible.”

Local hospitals across the Forth Valley area are still experiencing significant capacity pressures and work continues with partners and local voluntary organisations to reduce delays for the many patients who are experiencing delays in being discharged.