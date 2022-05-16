NHS Forth Valley: Specialist cardiac scans now available at Larbert hospital

Specialist cardiac MRI scans are now able to be carried out locally, rather than patients having to travel to hospitals in other health boards, such as Edinburgh and Glasgow.

NHS Forth Valley Consultant Radiologist, Dr Lindsey Norton, said radiographers within the department had secured top-class imaging, supported by colleagues from the West of Scotland Regional Heart and Lung Centre based at the Golden Jubilee University National Hospital in Clydebank.

The Centre provided specialist training for NHS Forth Valley radiographers, helping them to gain valuable knowledge and experience used to develop the new local service.

NHS Forth Valley Consultant Radiologist, Dr Lindsey Norton (right) reviews a cardiac MRI scan.

She said: “The aim of the new cardiac MRI service is to provide high quality imaging for patients in the Forth Valley area which will complement the pre-existing cardiology service.

“MRI plays an important role in diagnosis and management decisions in many cardiac conditions so a local service is a great asset. A recent success saw patients being scanned locally prior to urgent implantable cardiac defibrillator insertion. Previously this often would have required transfers to and from another hospital and an extended inpatient stay before the device could be inserted.”