NHS Forth Valley seeks 'exceptional leader' to chair Board

The search is on to find a new chairperson to lead NHS Forth Valley.

The important role, which is accountable to Scottish Ministers, will help shape the future of local health services and provide assurance that the NHS Board is working effectively, efficiently and in the best interest of local people.

Scottish Ministers are inviting applications for this prestigious role, which offers and exciting opportunity for an experienced and dedicated leader to oversee the governance and strategic direction of NHS Forth Valley.

The successful candidate will play a key role in improving, sustaining and protecting the health of people across Forth Valley.

As a Board Chair, you have a fantastic opportunity to help shape the future of an organisation which is focused on navigating financial complexities, leading transformation, engaging communities and driving positive change.

Ross McGuffie, Chief Executive of NHS Forth Valley, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for an inspiring leader to make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of local communities. NHS Forth Valley serves a diverse population across Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannanshire, and we are committed to ensuring high-quality, patient-centred care for all. “The new Chair will play a crucial role in guiding our strategic direction, providing strategic leadership and ensuring financial stewardship.

“We are focused on preventing ill health, improving the accessibility of local services and making the best use of the resources we have available to deliver the best outcomes. Strengthening our partnerships with local councils and community organisations remains a key priority as we work to reduce inequalities and improve the health and wellbeing of local people across the region.

“The ideal candidate will be a strong, visionary leader who is passionate about driving improvement and innovation within the NHS. We look forward to welcoming someone who shares our commitment to excellence and who will help shape the future of healthcare in Forth Valley.”

Neil Gray, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, said: “The role of the Chair is critical to providing assurances to the Scottish Parliament and people of Scotland for the performance and delivery of health services within NHS Forth Valley.

“Two of the key skills required for a Chair are strong leadership and governance experience. You will need to be able to challenge constructively and influence decision making whilst commanding trust and respect amongst colleagues and the wide range of stakeholders that you will work with.

“We are keen to attract people from a wide range of different backgrounds with the experience and skills required for this significant appointment who can bring vision, drive and resilience to lead the Forth Valley Board.”

Applications are sought from people who can commit to three days per week for which they will receive remuneration of £45,240 per annum. Interested individuals should download the Applicant Information Pack before applying.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Monday, May 12, 2025 and interviews take place on July 9, 2025.

For more information about the role visit Public Appointments Scotland or see the NHS Forth Valley website