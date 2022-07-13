NHS Forth Valley says pioneering device could soon be detecting patients' eye diseases

Developed by researchers from the University of Strathclyde, the device captures 3-D images of the retina, the back of the eye and cornea, and can be added at low cost to a slit lamp, a device commonly used by optometrists.

Patients with conditions such as glaucoma, the third most common cause of visual impairment worldwide, with an estimated 7.7 million people affected, are often

diagnosed by highly-trained specialists, who look at photos and give a subjective opinion on the 3D structure of the back of the eye.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new low cost eye device in action

Although there are existing instruments for 3D imaging, including Optical Coherence Tomography technology – those machines can cost up to £100,000, often making

them too expensive for large-scale population use, especially in low-income countries.

However, optometrists all over the world have access to slit lamps. The new technology is a simple and inexpensive add-on to a standard lamp, and can extend 3D eye imaging to all settings where optometrists are present.

It is so simple that a modified version of the technology brings potential of 3D retinal “selfies" without an operator, meaning it could also be deployed in unassisted settings, like pharmacies.

The device has been developed by Dr Mario Giardini, Dr Ian Coghill, and Kirsty Jordan, at the Department of Biomedical Engineering of the University of Strathclyde.

Dr Iain Livingstone, Consultant Ophthalmologist at NHS Forth Valley, has collaborated with Dr Giardini on previous ophthalmology projects.

He said: “So much of what we do as eye doctors depends on seeing things in 3D. While photographs can be helpful, this innovation uses visible light to re-create a high fidelity 3D representation of eye structures, allowing precise measurements to be taken in a completely new way, piggybacking on the method of examination we already do routinely.

“It’s a crucial addition to the way we interpret information, harnessing digital to glean so much more from a slit lamp exam, with potential reach far beyond the hospital toward Community Optometry, bringing nuanced measuring tools closer to home for patients.