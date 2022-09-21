NHS Forth Valley records lengthy A&E waiting times

Only 38.3 per cent of patients at Forth Valley Royal's A&E were seen, treated and either admitted or discharged within four hours according to latest figures.

Data released this week shows that in the week ending September 11, just 38.3 per cent of patients were seen within the target time.

This is in comparison to the Scottish Government’s target for 95 per cent of patients to be discharged or admitted within four hours.

A total of 705 patients in Forth Valley waited over four hours, 353 waited longer than eight hours and 128 people waited more than 12 hours.

The low four hour figure for NHS Forth Valley – the lowest in Scotland – came as waiting time performance at A&E departments across the country hit a new record low.

The Scottish average saw 63.5 per cent of patients seen, admitted or discharged within four hours.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said these figures were “not acceptable” and he wanted to see “immediate improvement” in the figures.

In relation to its performance, NHS Forth Valley said “significant staffing pressures” and an “increasing demand for home care” is impacting local social care services in the region.

A spokesperson for the health board said: “We have also seen high numbers of seriously ill patients who require to be admitted to hospital as well as many patients who are experiencing delays in being discharged from hospital because they require a package of care to be put in place or are waiting for a place in a local care home.

"As a result some patients have had to wait for longer periods of time in the emergency department until an inpatient bed becomes available.

"However, all patients are assessed by an experienced senior nurse to establish their clinical priority and regular observations are carried out by nursing staff while patients wait to be reviewed by a clinician.

"Staff are doing everything possible to reduce delays and many patients also undergo tests and start their treatment in ED while they are waiting to be admitted to a ward.”

The health board said people can help avoid long waits in A&E by calling NHS 24 on 111 first if they need urgent health care advice and treatment but it’s not life-threatening.

NHS 24 can quickly arrange a consultation with a local doctor or nurse, or make an appointment at Forth Valley’s Urgent Care Centre or Minor Injuries Unit if required.