Professor Sir Lewis Ritchie visited the out of hours bases in Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannanshire in October, after the service had been heavily criticised in June.

In a report to NHS Forth Valley’s board on Tuesday, members heard there have been “welcome and beneficial changes to the redesign and sustainability of out of hours services”, although it makes clear that there is much more to do. The report was written before the Scottish Government took the decision to put NHS Forth Valley into special measures, amid concerns about several areas including GP out-of-hours services and unscheduled care.

A meeting was first held to discuss concerns around the service in June 2022 and a dedicated senior manager was appointed as part of immediate actions. Plans to redesign the service were shared with the Scottish Government over a series of meetings.

A health inspector found improvements in NHS Forth Valley's out of hours service

The report to health board members said the dedication of all NHS Forth Valley colleagues both clinical and non-clinical support staff and the leadership team working in the OOH service was commended. But it made clear that concerns remain about the sustainability of the service amid ongoing problems in recruiting and retaining staff.

The report recommends that NHS Forth Valley board needs to continue to “shore up, value and support their OOH service”. It also suggest that the interim role of service manager is essential and should become permanent, while the clinical leadership team should be expanded.

The out of hours service is set to transfer to the management of Falkirk’s Health and Social Care Partnership and the report suggests this will improve cooperation with other services.

Since the report was written, NHS Forth Valley has been placed in special measures by the Scottish Government amid concerns over “leadership, governance and culture”. An assurance board that gives the government direct, formal oversight of NHS Forth Valley was appointed when Health Improvement Scotland (HIS) raised concerns after an unannounced inspection.

