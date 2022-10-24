NHS Forth Valley is encouraging adults to make an appointment for the vaccinations to also help ease pressure on the NHS this winter.

Anyone aged 50 to 64 can book an appointment on the NHS Inform website making it simple to arrange a time which suits them. Appointments can also be rescheduled online – with a national helpline available for those without internet access.

More than 870,000 people across Scotland have already come forward for their Covid and flu vaccines, including healthcare staff, care home residents, over 65s and those at high risk. Over 1.7 million vaccines have been administered and 93.9 per cent of people vaccinated so far received the flu and COVID-19 jabs at the same appointment.

Fiona Coan, NHS Forth Valley’s immunisation team manager, said: “I’d strongly encourage all adults aged 50 and over to book an appointment for their flu and Covid-19 vaccines on NHS Inform. I’d also urge anyone else who is eligible but hasn’t yet been vaccinated to book an appointment as soon as possible.