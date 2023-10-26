News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire

NHS Forth Valley: Patients at FVRH complain of poor or no mobile phone signal

Patients are again voicing frustration at being unable to contact people from hospital due to a poor mobile phone signal.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 26th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Since Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert opened in 2010 there have been complaints from patients, staff and visitors about poor mobile phone reception.

However, NHS Forth Valley, who run the acute hospital, said upgrades have been carried out several times over the last decade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But people are still reporting that they cannot connect with loved ones when needed.

Most Popular
Patients and others attending Forth Valley Royal Hospital report struggling to get a mobile phone signal. Pic: ContributedPatients and others attending Forth Valley Royal Hospital report struggling to get a mobile phone signal. Pic: Contributed
Patients and others attending Forth Valley Royal Hospital report struggling to get a mobile phone signal. Pic: Contributed

This week one inpatient contacted The Falkirk Herald to tell of their problem trying to keep in touch with others – and the negative impact it was having on their physical and mental health.

They said: “I am, once again, a patient in FVRH and have been for over a week. My family all live at distance so cannot visit as often as they or I would like. As there is no mobile phone service it is extremely difficult to make arrangements for visits at times to suit the visitors, the needs for treatment and any procedures.

"In this day and age there can be no excuse for not being able to make contact via a mobile phone network.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This must have been a conscious decision at the planning stage for whatever reason because other new hospitals of the same era have boosters to allow for reasonably effective service.

One network more than others has mobile signal issues at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Pic: Michael GillenOne network more than others has mobile signal issues at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Pic: Michael Gillen
One network more than others has mobile signal issues at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Pic: Michael Gillen

"I personally have been extremely depressed and frustrated by this situation. Why was this decision made and who was responsible?"

According to Offcom’s mobile and broadband checker there should be good coverage for Three, O2 and Vodafone networks at the hospital but not for EE where there was no signal. Other operators using EE include Your Co-op, 1p Mobile, Utility Warehouse, Ecotalk, Plusnet and BT Mobile.

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “Mobile phone and Wifi access has been upgraded on several occasions across Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Mobile phone networks can be accessed from many parts of the hospital and patients with any issues can also make calls on their mobile phone by logging on to the free hospital Wifi system.

"In addition, landline phones with mobile handsets are available in ward areas and emergency department which patients can use to communicate with their families, if required.”

Related topics:PatientsForth Valley Royal HospitalNHS Forth ValleyLarbertWifi