NHS Forth Valley: Patient who waited over 900 days for treatment turned down appointments seven times

Figures released through a freedom of information request from the Scottish Liberal Democrats, reveal there are currently 266 people in this health board area who have been referred for specialist treatment but waited over 12 months for an appointment.

However, health chiefs at NHS Forth Valley have hit back, saying they are one of the best performing boards in Scotland, hitting targets ahead of schedule and that the patient waiting for 905 days had turned down the opportunity for treatment seven times.

Referring to the FOI figures, which also showed that a patient who started treatment in the last five years had to wait 1074 days before treatment began, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “I was shocked to uncover NHS Forth Valley patients waiting the better part of three years for treatment.

One patient in Forth Valley has waited over 900 days for specialised treatment to begin and 266 over 12 months. Pic: Michael Gillen

“Each of these cases is going to be dependent on individual circumstances but the idea that you could be waiting for years before your medical needs are met is unbearably tough.

“From meeting with doctors and nurses I know that it saddens them to tell patients that they could be facing waits of months or even years to get treatment under this SNP/Green Government.

“With one in seven Scots on a waiting list, it is incumbent that the new Health Secretary gets a grip on the situation and takes action to drive down long waits.

“We need a massive expansion of training places, fresh measures to stop the exodus of experienced staff and an NHS Staff Assembly which puts the knowledge of those who know the service best at the heart of how we rebuild our health care system.”

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “The patient with the current longest wait (905 days) had already received initial treatment and was then referred for follow up surgery. However they had seven separate periods where they were personally unavailable for treatment (including one extended period of four months) and turned down an appointment they were offered earlier this year as they were going on holiday.