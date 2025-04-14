NHS Forth Valley part of new project to improve care for the 1m people in UK with dementia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Health staff in Forth Valley are part of a project designed to support independent living and enhance the quality of life for the one million people in the UK living with dementia.

NHS Forth Valley is part of the £2 million CONSOLIDATE network which, over the next three-year will be led by Herriot-Watt university to bring together a number of NHS boards, universities and charities, carers and community organisations to focus on how technology can enhance and support the social, mental and physical capabilities of people living with dementia.

It will focus on pioneering research, collaborating with industry, academia, and healthcare providers, and using expertise from social sciences to robotics and AI.

Research suggests that dementia progression can be slowed by promoting or protecting functional capacities, including cognitive skills and self-care activities.

The project will improve care for the 1m in the UK suffering from dementia. Pic: Getty Images

For those in the earlier stages of dementia, the network will explore how technology can enhance existing functional abilities. As the disease progresses, it will focus on how technology can anticipate people’s changing needs and provide assistance for declining or lost skills, without hastening that decline.

By providing extra months or years of independent living would also maintain quality of life and reduce the time and cost of care.

There are currently around one million people in the UK with dementia. This is projected to rise to 1.4 million people by 2040.

A recent survey by the Alzheimer’s Society revealed that 85 per cent of people said they would want to stay at home for as long as possible.

NHS Forth Valley said people living with dementia will be central to the research and design process and the network will work closely with them and their families to identify solutions which are financially and geographically accessible.

Dementia is progressive and people at different stages have different needs in terms of what would enable them to live independently.

Dr Vivek Pattan, consultant old age psychiatrist in NHS Forth Valley, “I am delighted to be part of this exciting new project along with colleagues from our research and development department.

“CONSOLIDATE brings together a vast range of expertise from across Scotland to improve the care and experience of people living with dementia and I’m confident that by working together and listening to the needs of local people we can make a real difference.”

Anna Clements, head of dementia at Age Scotland, said: "At Age Scotland, we believe that working with people who have lived experience of dementia is essential to everything we do. Any new technology must be designed with them, not just for them.

"For example, sensor technology can help make living spaces safer and more secure, but people living with dementia want more than to simply be monitored.

“They want technology that supports their independence, helps them stay engaged and allows them to live independently for as long as possible."

Individuals and groups are invited to join CONSOLIDATE, with opportunities to participate in and shape activities and apply for research funding. Fill in the contact form here

CONSOLIDATE stands for Co-designing Opportunities for Needs-led Solutions that Optimise Living Independently with Dementia by Accessible Technology Enhancement.