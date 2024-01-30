Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Janie McCusker joined NHS Forth Valley’s board as chair in February 2020 – just as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.

She came to the post after 22 years with the Royal Air Force and having worked for international organisations including the United Nations.

For many months, she had to lead meetings online and was unable to meet colleagues while restrictions were in place.

Janie McCusker, NHS Forth Valley chair. Pic: Contributed

But as the recovery from Covid began, there were more challenges to come.

In 2021, claims of a bullying culture in the organisation were made by senior staff.

An independent report, commissioned by then chief executive Cathie Cowan, said staff were fearful to report mistakes because of “a culture of fear”.

In November 2022, NHS Forth Valley was placed into special measures by the Scottish Government, amid concerns about its governance.

But Ms McCusker told the board on Tuesday that she is very proud of NHS Forth Valley and all its staff have achieved throughout the difficulties.

She told the board: “I have to say I’ve been immensely impressed and quite frankly proud of Forth Valley and the work that it does and of all of the staff who have worked through these challenging times and continue to do so today.”