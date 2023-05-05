NHS Forth Valley offering £400 to groups cooking something up in the community
NHS Forth Valley’s public health nutrition team has food activity grants available to local community groups and organisations to help them develop their food and cooking activities across the area.
By James Trimble
Published 5th May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:00 BST
The Community Food Activity Grant Scheme for 2023/24 is now open to applications from community groups and organisations who are interested in setting up food-related activities in the MHS Forth Valley area, with grants of up to £400 available.
The closing date for applications is Friday, May 19.
Visit the website for more information.