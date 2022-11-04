Thanks to a new website, the information on activities, classes and services across Forth Valley is now easily available. These are suitable for people of all ages and abilities and includes simple strength and balance exercises which can be carried out at home as well as tips, advice and videos to help people become more active.

Scott Burton, NHS Forth Valley health promotion officer, who helped develop the new website, said: “Many people want to be more physically active but simply don’t know where to start so this new website makes it easier to find out how you can be active in your local area and at home.

“It also contains information for local health professionals and makes it easier for them to access details of all the physical activity opportunities available for their patients in one place, along with guidance on how they can start a conversation on becoming more active.”

The new web pages make it easier for healthcare professionals to prescribe healthier lifestyles and activities

The website includes: information on the benefits of being more active with videos and pictures; details of how you can become more active in your area with links to local service providers and organisations; information on active travel options; details of simple strength and balance exercises along with other activities which you can do at home.