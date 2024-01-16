A new service to support people in Forth Valley living with Long Covid has been launched.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is estimated almost four per cent of the population are living with the long-term affects of Covid 19 and until now the only help for sufferers was a local support group set up around 18 months ago.

However, the Forth Valley Long Covid Service promises to provide a range of advice and specialist support to help people affected manage their symptoms and improve their health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It offers a range of one-to-one clinics and group sessions where people can access support from a wide range of healthcare professionals including a respiratory physiotherapist, a psychologist, dieticians, speech and language therapists and pharmacists. They can also refer people to other specialist services, if required, for further assessment or support, depending on their individual needs.

Some of NHS Forth Valley's Long Covid team, from left to right: Nicola Gray, Kirsten Williams and Jennifer Ritchie. Pic: Contributed

People can be referred by their local GP, practice nurse or other healthcare professionals involved in their care and the service will continue to work closely with the local Long Covid support group to develop and improve local services.

Jennifer Ritchie, NHS Forth Valley’s Long Covid coordinator, said: “We have been working hard to introduce this new service which has been designed to reflect the latest clinical guidance as well as feedback from local people affected by Long Covid.

"We know that living with symptoms of Long Covid can be extremely challenging and we want to ensure that local people across Forth Valley have access to services they require to support their ongoing recovery and improve the quality of their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank colleagues across NHS Forth Valley, our two local Health and Care Social Partnerships and members of the Falkirk Long Covid Support Group for their assistance in developing this important new service.”

Suzanne Grant, a founding member of the Falkirk Long Covid Support Group, said: “We welcome the introduction of this new local service and look forward to continuing to work with local staff to share feedback and suggestions on its ongoing rollout and development.

“I would urge anyone who is living with Long Covid to access the support available and connect with others in a similar position as this can make a real difference.”