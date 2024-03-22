Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neena Mahal will take over from Janie McCusker on April 1.

Her interim appointment, made by Health Minister Neil Gray, is for 12 months.

Announcing the appointment, the Scottish Government said: “Neena has extensive experience of leadership and governance in the NHS as a former chair of NHS Lanarkshire.

Neena Mahal MBE is the new interim chair of Forth Valley NHS Board. Pic: Contributed

"Her expertise in corporate governance and strategy development has been gained through her previous non-executive roles on a wide range of public bodies, charitable and voluntary sector organisations including the Broadcasting Council for Scotland, National Museums Scotland, BBC Children in Need and The Glasgow Academy.

"She is currently a Lay Governor at Glasgow Caledonian University and an independent consultant, trainer and advisor.

"Neena has a strong background in and understanding of what equality, diversity and inclusion means for leadership and good governance and has supported organisations to build an inclusive and positive culture.

"She brings a wealth of experience in collaborative leadership and organisational change.”

In 2014, she became a Deputy Lieutenant for Lanarkshire and in 2021 was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to healthcare.

She arrives at a time when NHS Forth Valley remains in special measures which were put in place by the Scottish Government in November 2022.

The decision was taken after the health board’s leaders were unable to tackle a range of performance related issues.