NHS Forth Valley ‘needs to save £36m’ over three years

A new drive to make efficiency savings - for example staging “virtual” and telephone clinics - will seek to help NHS Forth Valley reduce costs by £36million over the next three years.

The operational plan for 2019-20 also seeks to reduce health inequalities and improve access to (for example) emergency and cancer care.

But efforts to improve the service come at the same time as a need to tackle rising costs on medicines, wages and supplies, as well as increase in demand for services because of changing demographics.

Scott Urquhart, director of finance, said: “NHS Forth Valley successfully delivered all of its financial targets for 2018/19, which is a significant achievement, and we are now focussing on our longer term financial plans.

“Like many other Health Boards across the country, we continue to face challenging financial times due a number of pressures including rising drug costs and increasing demand.

“As a result, we estimate we will need to make around £36m of savings across the organisation over the next three years to ensure we continue to deliver a balanced budget each year.

“We aim to achieve this through a wide range of initiatives designed to reduce waste, deliver the best value from the available resources and maximise the use of new technology across the organisation.”

Meanwhile NHS Forth Valley says “many” of the savings it aims to make will improve outcomes for local patients.

More virtual and telephone clinics are planned, to avoid unnecessary outpatient appointments, and there will further efforts to reduce the amount spent on bank and agency staff.

NHS Forth Valley chief executive Cathie Cowan said: “Healthcare services need to be sustainable and affordable, so alongside our ambition to deliver further improvements we also need ensure we make the best use of the resources available and plan ahead to meet future demand.

“In the last 18 months since I took over as chief executive I have seen many examples of innovative work, great patient care and excellent services.

“This is reflected in the recent improvement in our performance in 7 of the 8 key national standards.

“I am keen to build on these achievements whilst acknowledging what needs to be better, working closely with our staff, partners, patients, volunteers and community organisations to improve healthcare for our local population.

“To help support this improvement work, the dedicated team set up to take forward the expansion of theatre, diagnostic and inpatient care at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, will be expanded to help drive forward change, spread good practice and monitor progress across the organisation.”