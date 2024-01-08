Two midwives are the latest to join the growing number of overseas medical staff working for NHS Forth Valley.

The pair have been recruited, in partnership with NHS Professionals, as part of a Scottish Government initiative to increase international recruitment and support the delivery of health services across Scotland.

The midwives, from Finland and America, have a wide range of midwifery experience and each has been assigned an NHS Forth Valley midwife who, along with other team members, will support them as they adapt to their new lives in Scotland and working within our NHS.

Aino Lindstrom from Finland qualified as a nurse and midwife in May 2021 and, before coming to Forth Valley, she worked in a hospital in Pori on the West Coast of Finland. She has experience of working across labour ward, antenatal, postnatal gynaecological services and has worked at a support centre for women who have experienced sexual abuse.

Aino Lindstrom (left) and Sarah Paeth are pictured outside the entrance of Forth Valley Royal Hospital after joining as midwives from overseas. Pic: Contributed

In Finland, students complete a double degree to qualify as registered nurses and midwives when they graduate so during her studies Aino also gained experience in an acute surgical and gastroenterological ward and a nursing home for older people.

Aino said: “I am most excited to broaden my experience here as, in Finland, midwives do not usually work in the community, and I haven´t had a chance to work in a triage assessment clinic before. Having the opportunity to strengthen my skills by rotating across all fields of midwifery is very appealing to me and I am really looking forward to working in Forth Valley.”

Sarah Paeth grew up in a small town in Oregon on the west coast of the USA and has worked as a midwife for 7 years. Prior to that she studied Public Health and also worked as a nurse and doula.

As well as working in her home state of Oregon, Sarah has travelled across the world through assignments with Médecins San Frontières/Doctors Without Borders. She has also worked in the Arctic Circle region of Alaska, caring for the Alaska Native/Inuit population.

Sarah said: “I love caring for women and families from all different cultures and backgrounds, and I am especially passionate about providing quality midwifery care to people living in more rural or remote settings.

Lisa Fairweather, NHS Forth Valley’s international recruitment lead, said. “We are delighted to welcome the first midwives to join us as part of the International Recruitment scheme.

“Our new colleagues are a welcome addition to our midwifery teams and recruiting staff from overseas also provides a great opportunity to learn from each other.”

The programme ensures NHS Scotland does not recruit from countries with their own qualified healthcare staffing shortages. NHS Forth Valley’s recruitment team and midwifery department worked together to develop a comprehensive induction and training plan for the new midwives and are also providing ongoing support to help them adapt to their new lives in Scotland.