NHS Forth Valley marks International Nurses Day with handover of book of pandemic reflections

It was handed over today to mark International Nurses Day by local nurse and RCN Forth Valley branch representative Hilary Nelson to NHS Forth Valley’s chief executive Cathie Cowan and executive nurse director Professor Frances Dodd.

Forth Valley is the only RCN branch in Scotland to capture the thoughts of members and colleagues in this way and it will eventually be added to the NHS Forth Valley archives at the University of Stirling.

It reveals staff’s concerns for their own safety and that of their own loved ones. Charlie McCarthy, an emergency nurse practitioner in Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s emergency department, wrote: “I doubt future generations will understand the fear and sacrifice that the NHS endured. We knew that the Spanish flu had killed more than the Great War. We knew it was possible that a pandemic would kill millions. But we really didn’t think it would happen on our watch. It did and I spent the first few weeks in a tent in my garden terrified that I could bring a virus home that could kill my wife and children.”

Book of pandemic reflection handed over by Hilary Nelson, nurse and RCN Forth Valley branch representative, left, to Cathie Cowan, Forth Valley NHS chief executive, and Professor Frances Dodd, executive nurse director. Pic: Michael Gillen

Nursing auxiliary Lynda Reid from Stirling Health and Care Village told of the difficulty of dealing with patients who were about to die with no loved ones near. She recalled: “I was caring for a lovely lady. On this day I read a letter to a grandmother from her granddaughter a last goodbye. There were tears and laughter, but I was so thankful that I could do this last thing. I think of this lady often and her granddaughter. May she rest in peace”.

Others like Carla Tait wrote: “Thirty-five years nursing in Forth Valley. Last couple of years have been challenging but so rewarding. I had Covid-19 and survived to tell the tale, many others sadly didn’t.”

While Carol Gee, a nurse for over four decades, wrote: “We have come through a tough storm; we will shine again. Forty-three years of nursing and never thought I would see so much heartache in my last one.”

Prof Frances Dodd said: “This book of reflections captures the experiences of local nurses across the organisation and is both moving and inspirational. It highlights how staff worked together to support local patients and their colleagues throughout the pandemic and is testimony to the care, compassion and commitment shown during this very challenging period in our history.”

International Nurses Day is celebrated annually around the world on May 12 – the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale – and is led by the International Council of Nurses (ICN). Every year there is a different theme and for 2023 it is: Our Nurses. Our Future.